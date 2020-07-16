712 Cedar Street

Amenities
FULLY furnished, dishes, linens, TOILET PAPER etc. Just bring your suitcase and move in tomorrow!
Ideally suited for full or part-time remote work:
• 500/500 mbps internet INCLUDED! (WebPass/Google Fiber)
• Small desk in living area, but we will work with you to meet your needs
• Veranda would make a great work space, or just a place to relax away from housemates
Hardwood floors • Mid-Century charm • Double-pane windows - QUIET! • Tree-top, neighborhood, downtown views • LARGE enclosed veranda
Interactive floor plan: https://cloud.magic-plan.com/plan/5e992803a7939/3d
- Downtown/Cortez Hill Location
- Nestled between downtown San Diego and Balboa Park, Cortez Hill is a quiet, tree-lined, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.
- Neighborhood permit Parking Available
- Easy Walk to Balboa Park, Little Italy, or Central Business District
- Scooter share, and FREE downtown/Little Italy area shuttle (Circuit Ride)
- Hardwood Floors
- Free High Speed Internet 500/500mbps included
- Coin laundry with NEW commercial Speed Queens
- Easy access to Interstate 5 & California 163
- 1 block to Tweet Street park and children's play area
*** On Site Superintendent