Last updated June 30 2020 at 12:37 PM

712 Cedar Street

712 Cedar Street · (619) 544-1948
Location

712 Cedar Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
FULLY furnished, dishes, linens, TOILET PAPER etc. Just bring your suitcase and move in tomorrow!

Ideally suited for full or part-time remote work:

• 500/500 mbps internet INCLUDED! (WebPass/Google Fiber)
• Small desk in living area, but we will work with you to meet your needs
• Veranda would make a great work space, or just a place to relax away from housemates

Hardwood floors • Mid-Century charm • Double-pane windows - QUIET! • Tree-top, neighborhood, downtown views • LARGE enclosed veranda

Interactive floor plan: https://cloud.magic-plan.com/plan/5e992803a7939/3d
- Downtown/Cortez Hill Location
- Nestled between downtown San Diego and Balboa Park, Cortez Hill is a quiet, tree-lined, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.
- Neighborhood permit Parking Available
- Easy Walk to Balboa Park, Little Italy, or Central Business District
- Scooter share, and FREE downtown/Little Italy area shuttle (Circuit Ride)
- Hardwood Floors
- Free High Speed Internet 500/500mbps included
- Coin laundry with NEW commercial Speed Queens
- Easy access to Interstate 5 & California 163
- 1 block to Tweet Street park and children's play area
*** On Site Superintendent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Cedar Street have any available units?
712 Cedar Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Cedar Street have?
Some of 712 Cedar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 712 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 712 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 712 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 712 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 712 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 712 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
