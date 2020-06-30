All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7108 Cottington Lane

7108 Cottington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7108 Cottington Lane, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Story Townhouse at the Meadow Run community in Paradise Hills - Two story townhouse in San Diego

This townhouse has new vinyl plank flooring downstairs. Carpet in master bedroom. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Small dining area just off the kitchen.

There is forced heating, a gas fireplace and plenty of windows for fresh air. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are located on the first level, the master bedroom and bathroom are located on the second level. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Fenced backyard and patio area. 1-Car garage with additional off street parking.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1901123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Cottington Lane have any available units?
7108 Cottington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7108 Cottington Lane have?
Some of 7108 Cottington Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 Cottington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Cottington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Cottington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7108 Cottington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7108 Cottington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7108 Cottington Lane offers parking.
Does 7108 Cottington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Cottington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Cottington Lane have a pool?
No, 7108 Cottington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Cottington Lane have accessible units?
No, 7108 Cottington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Cottington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7108 Cottington Lane has units with dishwashers.

