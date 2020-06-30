7108 Cottington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Two Story Townhouse at the Meadow Run community in Paradise Hills - Two story townhouse in San Diego



This townhouse has new vinyl plank flooring downstairs. Carpet in master bedroom. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Small dining area just off the kitchen.



There is forced heating, a gas fireplace and plenty of windows for fresh air. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are located on the first level, the master bedroom and bathroom are located on the second level. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Fenced backyard and patio area. 1-Car garage with additional off street parking.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



