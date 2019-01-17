Rent Calculator
7096 Park Mesa Way
7096 Park Mesa Way
7096 Park Mesa Way
Location
7096 Park Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Tri-level, 2-bedroom /1.5 bathroom townhome near Clairemont within an attached two-car garage, two patios, large bedrooms, close to Mesa College, shopping and freeways. Fantastic location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7096 Park Mesa Way have any available units?
7096 Park Mesa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7096 Park Mesa Way have?
Some of 7096 Park Mesa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7096 Park Mesa Way currently offering any rent specials?
7096 Park Mesa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7096 Park Mesa Way pet-friendly?
No, 7096 Park Mesa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7096 Park Mesa Way offer parking?
Yes, 7096 Park Mesa Way offers parking.
Does 7096 Park Mesa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7096 Park Mesa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7096 Park Mesa Way have a pool?
Yes, 7096 Park Mesa Way has a pool.
Does 7096 Park Mesa Way have accessible units?
No, 7096 Park Mesa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7096 Park Mesa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7096 Park Mesa Way has units with dishwashers.
