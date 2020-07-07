Rent Calculator
7067 Wattle Dr.
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM
1 of 16
7067 Wattle Dr.
7067 Wattle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7067 Wattle Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces
Amenities
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have any available units?
7067 Wattle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 7067 Wattle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7067 Wattle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7067 Wattle Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. offer parking?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7067 Wattle Dr. has a pool.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
