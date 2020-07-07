All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7067 Wattle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7067 Wattle Dr.
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

7067 Wattle Dr.

7067 Wattle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7067 Wattle Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have any available units?
7067 Wattle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7067 Wattle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7067 Wattle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7067 Wattle Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. offer parking?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7067 Wattle Dr. has a pool.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7067 Wattle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7067 Wattle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University