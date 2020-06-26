Rent Calculator
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:08 AM
1 of 3
7056 Selena Way
7056 Selena Way
·
No Longer Available
7056 Selena Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2656 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 3.0 bathrooms. It is located at 7056 Selena Way San Diego, California.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 7056 Selena Way have any available units?
7056 Selena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7056 Selena Way have?
Some of 7056 Selena Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7056 Selena Way currently offering any rent specials?
7056 Selena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7056 Selena Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7056 Selena Way is pet friendly.
Does 7056 Selena Way offer parking?
No, 7056 Selena Way does not offer parking.
Does 7056 Selena Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7056 Selena Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7056 Selena Way have a pool?
No, 7056 Selena Way does not have a pool.
Does 7056 Selena Way have accessible units?
No, 7056 Selena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7056 Selena Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7056 Selena Way has units with dishwashers.
