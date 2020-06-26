All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7056 Selena Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7056 Selena Way
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:08 AM

7056 Selena Way

7056 Selena Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7056 Selena Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2656 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 3.0 bathrooms. It is located at 7056 Selena Way San Diego, California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7056 Selena Way have any available units?
7056 Selena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7056 Selena Way have?
Some of 7056 Selena Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7056 Selena Way currently offering any rent specials?
7056 Selena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7056 Selena Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7056 Selena Way is pet friendly.
Does 7056 Selena Way offer parking?
No, 7056 Selena Way does not offer parking.
Does 7056 Selena Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7056 Selena Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7056 Selena Way have a pool?
No, 7056 Selena Way does not have a pool.
Does 7056 Selena Way have accessible units?
No, 7056 Selena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7056 Selena Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7056 Selena Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University