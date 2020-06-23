All apartments in San Diego
7037 Attleborough Court

7037 Attleborough Court · No Longer Available
Location

7037 Attleborough Court, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7037 Attleborough Court Available 03/01/19 3 bed/3bath 1540sq/ft home in Paradise Hills $2600/mnth - $2600/mnth
3 bed/3 bath 1540sq/ft attached home in Paradise Hills on a Cul de Sac.
Close to elementary school. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Attached car garage. Great cul-de-sac location. Large Master bedroom with walking closet. Nice private large backyard. Washer/dryer

available Mar 1st!
no prior evictions, credit check, $30 application fee, No Sec 8
1yr min lease
info/questions/view :
contact Joe 619-208-1852
Joe@thecondoshowroom.com

(RLNE3865779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7037 Attleborough Court have any available units?
7037 Attleborough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7037 Attleborough Court currently offering any rent specials?
7037 Attleborough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7037 Attleborough Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7037 Attleborough Court is pet friendly.
Does 7037 Attleborough Court offer parking?
Yes, 7037 Attleborough Court offers parking.
Does 7037 Attleborough Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7037 Attleborough Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7037 Attleborough Court have a pool?
No, 7037 Attleborough Court does not have a pool.
Does 7037 Attleborough Court have accessible units?
No, 7037 Attleborough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7037 Attleborough Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7037 Attleborough Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7037 Attleborough Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7037 Attleborough Court does not have units with air conditioning.
