Amenities
7037 Attleborough Court Available 03/01/19 3 bed/3bath 1540sq/ft home in Paradise Hills $2600/mnth - $2600/mnth
3 bed/3 bath 1540sq/ft attached home in Paradise Hills on a Cul de Sac.
Close to elementary school. Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Attached car garage. Great cul-de-sac location. Large Master bedroom with walking closet. Nice private large backyard. Washer/dryer
available Mar 1st!
no prior evictions, credit check, $30 application fee, No Sec 8
1yr min lease
info/questions/view :
contact Joe 619-208-1852
Joe@thecondoshowroom.com
(RLNE3865779)