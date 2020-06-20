7027 Camino Degrazia

Amenities
Furnished 2br with sweeping Valley Views! - Property Id: 96719
Tastefully furnished VIEW condo overlooking Mission Valley! This home has newer kitchen appliances, Plantation shutters and furnished with everything you need to move right in! Features 2-bedrooms, 2-baths, 2-car garage, newer washer/dryer, fireplace, a/c, dishes, linens, 3 TV's, DVD player, etc.
Master bedroom has a king-size bed and 2nd bedroom has 2 twins.
Basic cable/internet/wifi is included.
Water is included.
Gas/electric included up to $100/mo.
Complex offers pool, spa and workout facility.
Fast, easy freeway access to I-8, I-5, I-805. and 163 freeways.
Available with 3-month minimum. No pets please. Professionally managed by Carol Weiler Property Management, Cal DRE# 01003839
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96719
No Pets Allowed
