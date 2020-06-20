All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
7027 Camino Degrazia
7027 Camino Degrazia

San Diego
Linda Vista
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7027 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92108
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Furnished 2br with sweeping Valley Views! - Property Id: 96719

Tastefully furnished VIEW condo overlooking Mission Valley! This home has newer kitchen appliances, Plantation shutters and furnished with everything you need to move right in! Features 2-bedrooms, 2-baths, 2-car garage, newer washer/dryer, fireplace, a/c, dishes, linens, 3 TV's, DVD player, etc.
Master bedroom has a king-size bed and 2nd bedroom has 2 twins.
Basic cable/internet/wifi is included.
Water is included.
Gas/electric included up to $100/mo.
Complex offers pool, spa and workout facility.
Fast, easy freeway access to I-8, I-5, I-805. and 163 freeways.
Available with 3-month minimum. No pets please. Professionally managed by Carol Weiler Property Management, Cal DRE# 01003839
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96719
Property Id 96719

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 Camino Degrazia have any available units?
7027 Camino Degrazia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 Camino Degrazia have?
Some of 7027 Camino Degrazia's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 Camino Degrazia currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Camino Degrazia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Camino Degrazia pet-friendly?
No, 7027 Camino Degrazia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia offer parking?
Yes, 7027 Camino Degrazia does offer parking.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7027 Camino Degrazia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia have a pool?
Yes, 7027 Camino Degrazia has a pool.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia have accessible units?
No, 7027 Camino Degrazia does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 Camino Degrazia has units with dishwashers.
