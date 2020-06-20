7027 Camino Degrazia

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool garage hot tub internet access

Furnished 2br with sweeping Valley Views! - Property Id: 96719



Tastefully furnished VIEW condo overlooking Mission Valley! This home has newer kitchen appliances, Plantation shutters and furnished with everything you need to move right in! Features 2-bedrooms, 2-baths, 2-car garage, newer washer/dryer, fireplace, a/c, dishes, linens, 3 TV's, DVD player, etc.

Master bedroom has a king-size bed and 2nd bedroom has 2 twins.

Basic cable/internet/wifi is included.

Water is included.

Gas/electric included up to $100/mo.

Complex offers pool, spa and workout facility.

Fast, easy freeway access to I-8, I-5, I-805. and 163 freeways.

Available with 3-month minimum. No pets please. Professionally managed by Carol Weiler Property Management, Cal DRE# 01003839

No Pets Allowed



