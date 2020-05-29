All apartments in San Diego
7023 Camino Degrazia #215

7023 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Location

7023 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Furnished 2br plus loft with VIEW! - Property Id: 96720

Beautifully furnished, 2br + LOFT, 2ba, townhouse in one of San Diego's most convenient locations!
* Gleaming wood floors downstairs/carpet upstairs
* Bedrooms and living room all have sliding doors to balcony
* Spacious 1172sf
* Cal-king bed in master
* Full-size bed in 2nd bedroom
* Desk and office set up in loft
* Upgraded appliances
* Custom closet organizers in master
* Patio furniture and lights on balcony
* Fireplace, A/C, W/D
* Dishwasher, microwave, linens, dishes, fully furnished
* 2-car garage and additional parking spaces in complex
* Pool, spa, workout room, BBQs
* Pet considered with deposit/cleaning fee
Minutes away: Fashion Valley Shopping Center, USD, Little Italy, SDSU, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Gaslamp District, Downtown and of course beaches!
Easy access to: I-5, I-8 and 163 freeways, trolley,train and Airport.
Includes:Cable and WiFi
Utilities included (up to $100/mo)
3-mo. min
Professionally managed by Carol Weiler Property Management & Sales
DRE #01003839
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96720
Property Id 96720

(RLNE4656846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

