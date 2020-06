Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This 1 bedroom condo for rent at Park Row is available and ready for move in. This unit features features a large patio off of the living area, which is perfect for added space to relax/entertain. The hardwood flooring throughout looks great. 1 Parking space in the gated garage is included. Based on availability there is an option to rent a second space in the complex. Park Row amenities include: Heated pool/spa, gated community, on-site HOA, and close proximity to community Park.