Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6996 Camino Revueltos
6996 Caminito Revueltos
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6996 Caminito Revueltos, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful remodeled home with 3 bed and 3 full bath in Fashion hills. Central A/C, Engineered wood floorings, freshly painted and open space. Perfect corner unit. Community pool and tennis courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6996 Camino Revueltos have any available units?
6996 Camino Revueltos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6996 Camino Revueltos have?
Some of 6996 Camino Revueltos's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6996 Camino Revueltos currently offering any rent specials?
6996 Camino Revueltos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6996 Camino Revueltos pet-friendly?
No, 6996 Camino Revueltos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6996 Camino Revueltos offer parking?
No, 6996 Camino Revueltos does not offer parking.
Does 6996 Camino Revueltos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6996 Camino Revueltos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6996 Camino Revueltos have a pool?
Yes, 6996 Camino Revueltos has a pool.
Does 6996 Camino Revueltos have accessible units?
No, 6996 Camino Revueltos does not have accessible units.
Does 6996 Camino Revueltos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6996 Camino Revueltos has units with dishwashers.
