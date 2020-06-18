All apartments in San Diego
6985 Camino Revueltos

6985 Camino Revueltos · No Longer Available
Location

6985 Camino Revueltos, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3BD 3BA Split Level Condo located in Mission Valley - **AVAIL NOW**

Must see this beautiful 3BD 3BA recently renovated split level condo located in Mission Valley, 1 car garage and 1 car carport, beautiful views from the back private patio overlooking Mission Valley, new paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, large open floor plan with fireplace in living room, full bedroom & bathroom on main floor, centrally located in Mission Valley, close to 163, I-8 interchange, Fashion Valley mall, dining, Old Town District and USD, Washer/Dryer included. Community offers community pool/spa and tennis courts. Trash included, small pets ok upon approval.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE3935604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have any available units?
6985 Camino Revueltos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6985 Camino Revueltos have?
Some of 6985 Camino Revueltos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6985 Camino Revueltos currently offering any rent specials?
6985 Camino Revueltos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6985 Camino Revueltos pet-friendly?
Yes, 6985 Camino Revueltos is pet friendly.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos offer parking?
Yes, 6985 Camino Revueltos offers parking.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6985 Camino Revueltos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have a pool?
Yes, 6985 Camino Revueltos has a pool.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have accessible units?
No, 6985 Camino Revueltos does not have accessible units.
Does 6985 Camino Revueltos have units with dishwashers?
No, 6985 Camino Revueltos does not have units with dishwashers.
