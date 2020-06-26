Rent Calculator
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 20
6966 Sun St
6966 Sun Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6966 Sun Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Wow! Come home to this complete remodel on the canyon! 3 Bedrooms 1.5 baths brand new everything.... Call Diana for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6966 Sun St have any available units?
6966 Sun St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6966 Sun St have?
Some of 6966 Sun St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6966 Sun St currently offering any rent specials?
6966 Sun St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6966 Sun St pet-friendly?
No, 6966 Sun St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6966 Sun St offer parking?
Yes, 6966 Sun St offers parking.
Does 6966 Sun St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6966 Sun St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6966 Sun St have a pool?
No, 6966 Sun St does not have a pool.
Does 6966 Sun St have accessible units?
No, 6966 Sun St does not have accessible units.
Does 6966 Sun St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6966 Sun St has units with dishwashers.
