Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6959 Park Mesa Way #98
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

6959 Park Mesa Way #98

6959 Park Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Location

6959 Park Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
LINDA VISTA - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath 3 Story Townhouse Park Mesa. AVAILABLE 10/24/2019. - FEATURES: 6959 Park Mesa Way #98, San Diego CA 92111. Rental amount is $2,400. This property is available 10/24/2019. Located in Park Mesa in Linda Vista, this 3 story Townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,072 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. Wood floors in living room, dining room and kitchen. Tile floors in baths, neutral carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features black granite counters, white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and breakfast bar. Balconies off living room and master with views of trees and green common area.

Park Mesa is located in Linda Vista and features a community pool, clubhouse/rec room, tennis courts and volleyball courts. Close to 163 and Fashion Valley.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Electric Heat. No Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5254376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 have any available units?
6959 Park Mesa Way #98 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 have?
Some of 6959 Park Mesa Way #98's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 currently offering any rent specials?
6959 Park Mesa Way #98 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 is pet friendly.
Does 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 offer parking?
Yes, 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 offers parking.
Does 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 have a pool?
Yes, 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 has a pool.
Does 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 have accessible units?
No, 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 does not have accessible units.
Does 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6959 Park Mesa Way #98 has units with dishwashers.

