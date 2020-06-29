Amenities

LINDA VISTA - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath 3 Story Townhouse Park Mesa. AVAILABLE 10/24/2019. - FEATURES: 6959 Park Mesa Way #98, San Diego CA 92111. Rental amount is $2,400. This property is available 10/24/2019. Located in Park Mesa in Linda Vista, this 3 story Townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,072 square feet and a 2-car attached garage. Wood floors in living room, dining room and kitchen. Tile floors in baths, neutral carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features black granite counters, white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and breakfast bar. Balconies off living room and master with views of trees and green common area.



Park Mesa is located in Linda Vista and features a community pool, clubhouse/rec room, tennis courts and volleyball courts. Close to 163 and Fashion Valley.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Electric Heat. No Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



