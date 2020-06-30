All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6955 Camino Revueltos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6955 Camino Revueltos
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:11 PM

6955 Camino Revueltos

6955 Caminito Revueltos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6955 Caminito Revueltos, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TOWNHOME WITH VIEW TO FASHION VALLEY. 3 BEDROOM, 2 .5 BA. ONE GARAGE

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6955-camino-revueltos-san-diego-ca-92111-usa/5f1e5a18-fadd-452a-8f61-fff0fa3ae037

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have any available units?
6955 Camino Revueltos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6955 Camino Revueltos have?
Some of 6955 Camino Revueltos's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6955 Camino Revueltos currently offering any rent specials?
6955 Camino Revueltos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 Camino Revueltos pet-friendly?
No, 6955 Camino Revueltos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos offer parking?
Yes, 6955 Camino Revueltos offers parking.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6955 Camino Revueltos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have a pool?
Yes, 6955 Camino Revueltos has a pool.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have accessible units?
No, 6955 Camino Revueltos does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6955 Camino Revueltos has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University