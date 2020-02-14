All apartments in San Diego
6955 Camino Revueltos

6955 Camino Revueltos · No Longer Available
Location

6955 Camino Revueltos, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TOWNHOME WITH VIEW TO FASHION VALLEY. 3 BEDROOM, 2 .5 BA. ONE GARAGE

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6955-camino-revueltos-san-diego-ca-92111-usa/5f1e5a18-fadd-452a-8f61-fff0fa3ae037

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have any available units?
6955 Camino Revueltos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6955 Camino Revueltos have?
Some of 6955 Camino Revueltos's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6955 Camino Revueltos currently offering any rent specials?
6955 Camino Revueltos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 Camino Revueltos pet-friendly?
No, 6955 Camino Revueltos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos offer parking?
Yes, 6955 Camino Revueltos offers parking.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6955 Camino Revueltos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have a pool?
Yes, 6955 Camino Revueltos has a pool.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have accessible units?
No, 6955 Camino Revueltos does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 Camino Revueltos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6955 Camino Revueltos has units with dishwashers.
