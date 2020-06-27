Rent Calculator
6955 Alvarado Rd #43
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM
1 of 15
6955 Alvarado Rd #43
6955 Alvarado Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6955 Alvarado Road, San Diego, CA 92120
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in - 2 bedrooms 2 full baths condo in beautiful San Diego.
Available now!!!
Call us at (619) 425-4295
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5074336)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 have any available units?
6955 Alvarado Rd #43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 currently offering any rent specials?
6955 Alvarado Rd #43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 pet-friendly?
No, 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 offer parking?
No, 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 does not offer parking.
Does 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 have a pool?
No, 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 does not have a pool.
Does 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 have accessible units?
No, 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6955 Alvarado Rd #43 does not have units with air conditioning.
