6933 Madrone Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom House in Skyline Hills! - 3 bed/2 bath 1620 sq. ft. home + bonus enclosed sun room available in Skyline Hills! Spacious living room with a fireplace that leads into the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Washer and dryer in unit. Two car attached garage. Fenced in back yard. Must see!



DRE 01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3791138)