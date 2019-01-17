All apartments in San Diego
6933 Madrone Ave
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

6933 Madrone Ave

6933 Madrone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6933 Madrone Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom House in Skyline Hills! - 3 bed/2 bath 1620 sq. ft. home + bonus enclosed sun room available in Skyline Hills! Spacious living room with a fireplace that leads into the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Washer and dryer in unit. Two car attached garage. Fenced in back yard. Must see!

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3791138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6933 Madrone Ave have any available units?
6933 Madrone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6933 Madrone Ave have?
Some of 6933 Madrone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6933 Madrone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6933 Madrone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6933 Madrone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6933 Madrone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6933 Madrone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6933 Madrone Ave offers parking.
Does 6933 Madrone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6933 Madrone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6933 Madrone Ave have a pool?
No, 6933 Madrone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6933 Madrone Ave have accessible units?
No, 6933 Madrone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6933 Madrone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6933 Madrone Ave has units with dishwashers.
