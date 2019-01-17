6933 Madrone Ave

Amenities
Three Bedroom House in Skyline Hills! - 3 bed/2 bath 1620 sq. ft. home + bonus enclosed sun room available in Skyline Hills! Spacious living room with a fireplace that leads into the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Washer and dryer in unit. Two car attached garage. Fenced in back yard. Must see!
DRE 01197438
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3791138)