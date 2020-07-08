Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6923 Sperry Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6923 Sperry Ct
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6923 Sperry Ct
6923 Sperry Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6923 Sperry Court, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
STUDIO FOR RENT!!! Spacious with kitchen and full bathroom, located close to I-163 and I-8 Shopping, Schools and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have any available units?
6923 Sperry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6923 Sperry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Sperry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Sperry Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct offer parking?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have a pool?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have accessible units?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University