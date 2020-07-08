All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6923 Sperry Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6923 Sperry Ct
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

6923 Sperry Ct

6923 Sperry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6923 Sperry Court, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
STUDIO FOR RENT!!! Spacious with kitchen and full bathroom, located close to I-163 and I-8 Shopping, Schools and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6923 Sperry Ct have any available units?
6923 Sperry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6923 Sperry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6923 Sperry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6923 Sperry Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct offer parking?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have a pool?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have accessible units?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6923 Sperry Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6923 Sperry Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University