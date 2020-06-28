All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

6909 Park Mesa Way

6909 Park Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Location

6909 Park Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Park Mesa Way have any available units?
6909 Park Mesa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 Park Mesa Way have?
Some of 6909 Park Mesa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Park Mesa Way currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Park Mesa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Park Mesa Way pet-friendly?
No, 6909 Park Mesa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6909 Park Mesa Way offer parking?
No, 6909 Park Mesa Way does not offer parking.
Does 6909 Park Mesa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6909 Park Mesa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Park Mesa Way have a pool?
Yes, 6909 Park Mesa Way has a pool.
Does 6909 Park Mesa Way have accessible units?
No, 6909 Park Mesa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Park Mesa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6909 Park Mesa Way has units with dishwashers.
