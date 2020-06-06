6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5

Amenities

VIDEO INSIDE! Click the picture gallery link for the Video Tour. This is a great affordable option for those looking to save money and time. Located minutes from the Alvarado Trolley Station, this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo has everything needed to relax and focus on what is most important to you! all appliances included, with the washer and dryer inside the unit, and a pool 30 feet from your patio, everything is conveniently within walking distance or at your fingertips. Home will be completely painted and professionally cleaned for a Mid-July Move in Date. Call me to schedule an appointment to view this home ASAP!