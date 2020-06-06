All apartments in San Diego
6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5

6901 Alvarado Road · (858) 560-5656
Location

6901 Alvarado Road, San Diego, CA 92120
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
VIDEO INSIDE! Click the picture gallery link for the Video Tour. This is a great affordable option for those looking to save money and time. Located minutes from the Alvarado Trolley Station, this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo has everything needed to relax and focus on what is most important to you! all appliances included, with the washer and dryer inside the unit, and a pool 30 feet from your patio, everything is conveniently within walking distance or at your fingertips. Home will be completely painted and professionally cleaned for a Mid-July Move in Date. Call me to schedule an appointment to view this home ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have any available units?
6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have?
Some of 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 does offer parking.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have a pool?
Yes, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 has a pool.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 has units with dishwashers.
