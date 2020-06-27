All apartments in San Diego
6877 Caminito Mundo

6877 Caminito Mundo · No Longer Available
Location

6877 Caminito Mundo, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
RARELY AVAILABLE 1 Bdrm, 1.5 Bath South Facing 2nd Flr Unit at The Woodlands San Carlos. SMALL in unit Laundry + a 1 Car (max height 70.5") Detached Garage (+1 parking pass). Cozy Balcony for Outside Space. Kit w Brkfst Bar, New Quartz Counters, Appliances, Recessed Lights (LED). Cntrl heat +A/C. Elevator in Building. Short Walk 2 Shop. Ctr., Library, Lake Murray, Cowles Mtn, etc. 2 Pools, 2 Spas, Rec. Rm, 2 Tennis Courts. Sorry, no pets, no smoking/vaping. Need Good Credit, Income, Rental History.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6877 Caminito Mundo have any available units?
6877 Caminito Mundo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6877 Caminito Mundo have?
Some of 6877 Caminito Mundo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6877 Caminito Mundo currently offering any rent specials?
6877 Caminito Mundo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6877 Caminito Mundo pet-friendly?
No, 6877 Caminito Mundo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6877 Caminito Mundo offer parking?
Yes, 6877 Caminito Mundo offers parking.
Does 6877 Caminito Mundo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6877 Caminito Mundo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6877 Caminito Mundo have a pool?
Yes, 6877 Caminito Mundo has a pool.
Does 6877 Caminito Mundo have accessible units?
No, 6877 Caminito Mundo does not have accessible units.
Does 6877 Caminito Mundo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6877 Caminito Mundo has units with dishwashers.

