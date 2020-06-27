6877 Caminito Mundo

Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE 1 Bdrm, 1.5 Bath South Facing 2nd Flr Unit at The Woodlands San Carlos. SMALL in unit Laundry + a 1 Car (max height 70.5") Detached Garage (+1 parking pass). Cozy Balcony for Outside Space. Kit w Brkfst Bar, New Quartz Counters, Appliances, Recessed Lights (LED). Cntrl heat +A/C. Elevator in Building. Short Walk 2 Shop. Ctr., Library, Lake Murray, Cowles Mtn, etc. 2 Pools, 2 Spas, Rec. Rm, 2 Tennis Courts. Sorry, no pets, no smoking/vaping. Need Good Credit, Income, Rental History.