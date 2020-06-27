Rent Calculator
6874 Parkside Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6874 Parkside Ave
6874 Parkside Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
6874 Parkside Ave, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
6874 Parkside (Rental) - Property Id: 142925
2 bed 1 bath condo. 738 sq feet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142925p
Property Id 142925
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5071453)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6874 Parkside Ave have any available units?
6874 Parkside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6874 Parkside Ave have?
Some of 6874 Parkside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6874 Parkside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6874 Parkside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6874 Parkside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6874 Parkside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6874 Parkside Ave offer parking?
No, 6874 Parkside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6874 Parkside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6874 Parkside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6874 Parkside Ave have a pool?
No, 6874 Parkside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6874 Parkside Ave have accessible units?
No, 6874 Parkside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6874 Parkside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6874 Parkside Ave has units with dishwashers.
