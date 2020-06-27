All apartments in San Diego
6871 Alvarado Road

6871 Alvarado Road · No Longer Available
Location

6871 Alvarado Road, San Diego, CA 92120
College East

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6871 Alvarado Road have any available units?
6871 Alvarado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6871 Alvarado Road have?
Some of 6871 Alvarado Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6871 Alvarado Road currently offering any rent specials?
6871 Alvarado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6871 Alvarado Road pet-friendly?
No, 6871 Alvarado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6871 Alvarado Road offer parking?
No, 6871 Alvarado Road does not offer parking.
Does 6871 Alvarado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6871 Alvarado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6871 Alvarado Road have a pool?
Yes, 6871 Alvarado Road has a pool.
Does 6871 Alvarado Road have accessible units?
No, 6871 Alvarado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6871 Alvarado Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6871 Alvarado Road has units with dishwashers.
