Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

6870 Saranac St.

6870 Saranac Street · No Longer Available
Location

6870 Saranac Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In ready, sophisticated remodel, spacious, garage and yard! -
Exquisitely remodeled single family home on large lot. Everything you need. Walk in and see the bright rooms with every detail considered. New wood laminate flooring. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with quarts countertops. Open kitchen and dining room. Wood burning fireplace in the backyard. Fenced in with room for entertaining. Stand alone two car garage with EV charging station. Move in and make this a lovely home.

Call/text Russell Kochis for a showing 619-867-1713

DRE #01954819

We are an equal housing provider abiding by all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5361861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6870 Saranac St. have any available units?
6870 Saranac St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6870 Saranac St. have?
Some of 6870 Saranac St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6870 Saranac St. currently offering any rent specials?
6870 Saranac St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6870 Saranac St. pet-friendly?
No, 6870 Saranac St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6870 Saranac St. offer parking?
Yes, 6870 Saranac St. offers parking.
Does 6870 Saranac St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6870 Saranac St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6870 Saranac St. have a pool?
No, 6870 Saranac St. does not have a pool.
Does 6870 Saranac St. have accessible units?
No, 6870 Saranac St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6870 Saranac St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6870 Saranac St. does not have units with dishwashers.

