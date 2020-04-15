All apartments in San Diego
6855 Friars Road 5

6855 Friars Road · (619) 345-6415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6855 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6855 Friars Road 5 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
MOVE IN BY 6/15/2020 AND GET $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! Charming, pet friendly, park like community! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!

The hustle and bustle of Fashion Valley as well as the quite park-like serenity of this community. Tucked away, this small complex boasts a fantastic greenbelt and is around the corner from the River-walk golf course.

This condo is towards the back of the complex and is two stories. As you enter you have the bright kitchen with eat in boasting custom paint, white cabinetry, and all appliances. On this level, there is a half bath and ton of closet space. The large living room features custom paint, plush carpeting and floor to ceiling windows. There is also a wet bar for all your entertaining! Enjoy the large balcony that overlooks the golf course and dog run.

Upstairs to the right is the guest bedroom, with large windows, closet and built in cabinets. There is more storage in the hallway and a full bathroom that is beautifully upgraded.

The master suite is large, with fantastic custom paint and a private office area. The master bath features a stand up shower and large walk in closet. There is a large balcony off the master as well overlooking the greenbelt.

Walk to Fashion Valley mall, the trolley and much more!

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE3899842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6855 Friars Road 5 have any available units?
6855 Friars Road 5 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6855 Friars Road 5 have?
Some of 6855 Friars Road 5's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6855 Friars Road 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6855 Friars Road 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6855 Friars Road 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6855 Friars Road 5 is pet friendly.
Does 6855 Friars Road 5 offer parking?
No, 6855 Friars Road 5 does not offer parking.
Does 6855 Friars Road 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6855 Friars Road 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6855 Friars Road 5 have a pool?
Yes, 6855 Friars Road 5 has a pool.
Does 6855 Friars Road 5 have accessible units?
No, 6855 Friars Road 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6855 Friars Road 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6855 Friars Road 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
