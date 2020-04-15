6855 Friars Road 5

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

MOVE IN BY 6/15/2020 AND GET $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! Charming, pet friendly, park like community! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!



The hustle and bustle of Fashion Valley as well as the quite park-like serenity of this community. Tucked away, this small complex boasts a fantastic greenbelt and is around the corner from the River-walk golf course.



This condo is towards the back of the complex and is two stories. As you enter you have the bright kitchen with eat in boasting custom paint, white cabinetry, and all appliances. On this level, there is a half bath and ton of closet space. The large living room features custom paint, plush carpeting and floor to ceiling windows. There is also a wet bar for all your entertaining! Enjoy the large balcony that overlooks the golf course and dog run.



Upstairs to the right is the guest bedroom, with large windows, closet and built in cabinets. There is more storage in the hallway and a full bathroom that is beautifully upgraded.



The master suite is large, with fantastic custom paint and a private office area. The master bath features a stand up shower and large walk in closet. There is a large balcony off the master as well overlooking the greenbelt.



Walk to Fashion Valley mall, the trolley and much more!



Renters Insurance required!



(RLNE3899842)