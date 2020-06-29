6855 Friars Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Perfect for your upcoming family vacation or corporate rental, with free parking our comfortable home is in the quiet neighborhood of Mission Valley which is centrally located close to all of San Diegos attractions including downtown. The closest beach, San Diego Zoo, and Seaworld are just 10 minutes away by car. Whether you decide to walk, drive or Uber, staying in our conveniently located condo will save you commuting time when trying to do everything planned in your travel itinerary.



The space

Our welcoming two-story home has room for all the family it features 1,450 sq ft of modern space, comfortable decor & furniture. On the day of your arrival, drive up to your exclusive parking space a few steps to the front door for easy unloading of any luggage.



This condo has bright and spacious 2 bedrooms plus a sleeper sofa in the living room, it particularly suits families of up to 6 people. Amenities include a well-equipped and fully stocked kitchen, 2 ? bathrooms, pool, double balconies, toiletries & high-speed WiFi.



Enjoy an easy stay in the city, close to all the key attractions and a short drive from the airport. Spend less time commuting and more time enjoying your vacation.



Guest access

Kitchen & Dining Area



Relax and enjoy cooking in this contemporary fully functional kitchen featuring luxurious green exotic marble countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances which include Sub Zero refrigerator, GE convection/ microwave oven, 4 burner electric stove, Miele Hood and dishwasher. It is equipped with all the essentials for you to prepare a quick snack or a holiday meal.



Floor-to-ceiling windows in the kitchen-dining area lookout. Open the window to enjoy a nice cross breeze. The dining table seats up to 4 people for a meal.



Living Room - Spacious open plan living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Open the sliding doors to access the private balcony overlooking the common grounds. There is also a grill on the balcony perfect for a weekend barbecue.



When you need to rest after exploring beautiful San Diego, turn on the 46-inch LED TV watch your favorite Netflix or Amazon shows (no cable). The living room has a comfortable queen size convertible sofa for additional 2 guests. The master bedroom also has a large screen LCD TV.



There is Wi-Fi for you to connect your devices to surf, check email, plan your trip and work from your vacation home.



Master Bedroom - You will be able to experience the master suite with a comfortable queen-size bed, 100% cotton sheets, and fresh new pillows. Fully carpeted, floor to ceiling windows. It has its own private bathroom with a newly remodeled shower. The large closets can accommodate all of your clothes, your shoes, souvenirs, and shopping bags. Spend the warm San Diego days by your own private balcony.



2nd Bedroom - Large bedroom with a comfortable queen-size bed, 100% cotton sheets and comfy pillows. Fully carpeted, floor to ceiling windows. Closet and dresser to accommodate all your clothes and shoes. The bathroom features contemporary finish with one sink, mirror, and full tub.



Bathrooms - There are 2 full baths upstairs and ? bath downstairs.



Other amenities include:



Iron and ironing board.



Shampoo, conditioner, hand soap, towels.



Washer and dryer are on site.



Common areas



Pool, Garden, Parking. The unit comes with one parking spot. The parking spot (2nd one from the left) is a covered carport and 10 feet from the front door. There is plenty of fo guest parking as well.