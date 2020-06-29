All apartments in San Diego
6855 Friars Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:44 AM

6855 Friars Road

6855 Friars Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6855 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Perfect for your upcoming family vacation or corporate rental, with free parking our comfortable home is in the quiet neighborhood of Mission Valley which is centrally located close to all of San Diegos attractions including downtown. The closest beach, San Diego Zoo, and Seaworld are just 10 minutes away by car. Whether you decide to walk, drive or Uber, staying in our conveniently located condo will save you commuting time when trying to do everything planned in your travel itinerary.

The space
Our welcoming two-story home has room for all the family it features 1,450 sq ft of modern space, comfortable decor & furniture. On the day of your arrival, drive up to your exclusive parking space a few steps to the front door for easy unloading of any luggage.

This condo has bright and spacious 2 bedrooms plus a sleeper sofa in the living room, it particularly suits families of up to 6 people. Amenities include a well-equipped and fully stocked kitchen, 2 ? bathrooms, pool, double balconies, toiletries & high-speed WiFi.

Enjoy an easy stay in the city, close to all the key attractions and a short drive from the airport. Spend less time commuting and more time enjoying your vacation.

Guest access
Kitchen & Dining Area

Relax and enjoy cooking in this contemporary fully functional kitchen featuring luxurious green exotic marble countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances which include Sub Zero refrigerator, GE convection/ microwave oven, 4 burner electric stove, Miele Hood and dishwasher. It is equipped with all the essentials for you to prepare a quick snack or a holiday meal.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the kitchen-dining area lookout. Open the window to enjoy a nice cross breeze. The dining table seats up to 4 people for a meal.

Living Room - Spacious open plan living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Open the sliding doors to access the private balcony overlooking the common grounds. There is also a grill on the balcony perfect for a weekend barbecue.

When you need to rest after exploring beautiful San Diego, turn on the 46-inch LED TV watch your favorite Netflix or Amazon shows (no cable). The living room has a comfortable queen size convertible sofa for additional 2 guests. The master bedroom also has a large screen LCD TV.

There is Wi-Fi for you to connect your devices to surf, check email, plan your trip and work from your vacation home.

Master Bedroom - You will be able to experience the master suite with a comfortable queen-size bed, 100% cotton sheets, and fresh new pillows. Fully carpeted, floor to ceiling windows. It has its own private bathroom with a newly remodeled shower. The large closets can accommodate all of your clothes, your shoes, souvenirs, and shopping bags. Spend the warm San Diego days by your own private balcony.

2nd Bedroom - Large bedroom with a comfortable queen-size bed, 100% cotton sheets and comfy pillows. Fully carpeted, floor to ceiling windows. Closet and dresser to accommodate all your clothes and shoes. The bathroom features contemporary finish with one sink, mirror, and full tub.

Bathrooms - There are 2 full baths upstairs and ? bath downstairs.

Other amenities include:

Iron and ironing board.

Shampoo, conditioner, hand soap, towels.

Washer and dryer are on site.

Common areas

Pool, Garden, Parking. The unit comes with one parking spot. The parking spot (2nd one from the left) is a covered carport and 10 feet from the front door. There is plenty of fo guest parking as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6855 Friars Road have any available units?
6855 Friars Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6855 Friars Road have?
Some of 6855 Friars Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6855 Friars Road currently offering any rent specials?
6855 Friars Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6855 Friars Road pet-friendly?
No, 6855 Friars Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6855 Friars Road offer parking?
Yes, 6855 Friars Road offers parking.
Does 6855 Friars Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6855 Friars Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6855 Friars Road have a pool?
Yes, 6855 Friars Road has a pool.
Does 6855 Friars Road have accessible units?
No, 6855 Friars Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6855 Friars Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6855 Friars Road has units with dishwashers.
