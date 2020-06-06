All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

6848 Harvala Street

6848 Harvala Street · (619) 456-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6848 Harvala Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6848 Harvala Street · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$2,100 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home located in a Quiet Neighborhood near La Mesa - Spacious open kitchen with lots of storage, new flooring throughout, large remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer in garage. 2 Small pets allowed. Workshop/Studio (approx. 14x14) in rear yard great space for a Studio, a Workshop or for additional storage. Large backyard with view overlooking the Recreation Center.

Quiet neighborhood. Easy access to SDSU, freeways, shopping, Starbucks and the Kroc Recreation Center.

$2,100/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6848-Harvala-Street

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5645085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6848 Harvala Street have any available units?
6848 Harvala Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6848 Harvala Street have?
Some of 6848 Harvala Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6848 Harvala Street currently offering any rent specials?
6848 Harvala Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6848 Harvala Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6848 Harvala Street is pet friendly.
Does 6848 Harvala Street offer parking?
Yes, 6848 Harvala Street does offer parking.
Does 6848 Harvala Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6848 Harvala Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6848 Harvala Street have a pool?
No, 6848 Harvala Street does not have a pool.
Does 6848 Harvala Street have accessible units?
No, 6848 Harvala Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6848 Harvala Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6848 Harvala Street does not have units with dishwashers.
