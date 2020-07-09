6836 Hyde Park Dr #H

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story Condo; Upstairs Corner Unit in San Diego - Single story condo at the Brentwood complex; upstairs corner unit with 2-off street parking spaces.



This unit has new carpet and new vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



Central air conditioning and forced heating. Large balcony just off the living room. Complex has a coin laundry on-site, Clubhouse, BBQ area, pool and spa.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. Small Pet okay on approval (max 20 lbs) with additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



