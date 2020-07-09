All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:31 AM

6836 Hyde Park Dr #H

6836 Hyde Park Drive · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6836 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story Condo; Upstairs Corner Unit in San Diego - Single story condo at the Brentwood complex; upstairs corner unit with 2-off street parking spaces.

This unit has new carpet and new vinyl flooring. The kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

Central air conditioning and forced heating. Large balcony just off the living room. Complex has a coin laundry on-site, Clubhouse, BBQ area, pool and spa.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid. Small Pet okay on approval (max 20 lbs) with additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5796587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H have any available units?
6836 Hyde Park Dr #H has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H have?
Some of 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H currently offering any rent specials?
6836 Hyde Park Dr #H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H pet-friendly?
Yes, 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H is pet friendly.
Does 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H offer parking?
Yes, 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H offers parking.
Does 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H have a pool?
Yes, 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H has a pool.
Does 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H have accessible units?
No, 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H does not have accessible units.
Does 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6836 Hyde Park Dr #H has units with dishwashers.
