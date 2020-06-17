All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 682 Vista San Rafael.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
682 Vista San Rafael
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

682 Vista San Rafael

682 Vista San Rafael · (619) 423-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

682 Vista San Rafael, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bed, 2 Bath, Two-story home with living room, dining area, kitchen w/island, gas stove/oven, backyard & 2 car garage.

Utilities, water, and trash are not included.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. Pacific Legacy Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Pacific Legacy Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 Vista San Rafael have any available units?
682 Vista San Rafael has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 682 Vista San Rafael have?
Some of 682 Vista San Rafael's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 Vista San Rafael currently offering any rent specials?
682 Vista San Rafael isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Vista San Rafael pet-friendly?
No, 682 Vista San Rafael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 682 Vista San Rafael offer parking?
Yes, 682 Vista San Rafael does offer parking.
Does 682 Vista San Rafael have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 Vista San Rafael does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Vista San Rafael have a pool?
No, 682 Vista San Rafael does not have a pool.
Does 682 Vista San Rafael have accessible units?
No, 682 Vista San Rafael does not have accessible units.
Does 682 Vista San Rafael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 682 Vista San Rafael has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 682 Vista San Rafael?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
KOLL Center
904 State Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity