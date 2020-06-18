All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6780 Friars Rd #257.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6780 Friars Rd #257
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

6780 Friars Rd #257

6780 Friars Road · (619) 840-0282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6780 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Linda Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6780 Friars Rd #257 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
6780 Friars Rd #257 Available 07/01/20 Charming One Bed Condo In Beautiful Fashion Valley - San Diego - Located in the beautiful gated complex "the Franciscan" Upper unit in Fashion Valley with urban feel. Property offers open concept living/ dining, balcony, one bedroom master suite, large walk in closet, spacious kitchen with plenty of storage. Near Mission Heights Park and University Of San Diego. Walking distance to shopping, dining and golf course. Community amenities include swimming pool, barbeque and gym.

Property Features:

- 800 Square Feet
- Washer & Dryer On Premises
- One assigned Parking Space
- Gated Complex
- Balcony

TENANT PAY UTILITIES- ELECTRICITY, CABLE, INTERNET

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!

FOR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW PLEASE CONTACT AGENT - BIANCA CALIGURI AT 619-840-0282 OR EMAIL biancaccaliguri@gmail.com

Applications at adventmgmt.com

(RLNE4531783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6780 Friars Rd #257 have any available units?
6780 Friars Rd #257 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6780 Friars Rd #257 have?
Some of 6780 Friars Rd #257's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6780 Friars Rd #257 currently offering any rent specials?
6780 Friars Rd #257 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6780 Friars Rd #257 pet-friendly?
No, 6780 Friars Rd #257 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6780 Friars Rd #257 offer parking?
Yes, 6780 Friars Rd #257 does offer parking.
Does 6780 Friars Rd #257 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6780 Friars Rd #257 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6780 Friars Rd #257 have a pool?
Yes, 6780 Friars Rd #257 has a pool.
Does 6780 Friars Rd #257 have accessible units?
No, 6780 Friars Rd #257 does not have accessible units.
Does 6780 Friars Rd #257 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6780 Friars Rd #257 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6780 Friars Rd #257?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity