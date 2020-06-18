Amenities

6780 Friars Rd #257 Available 07/01/20 Charming One Bed Condo In Beautiful Fashion Valley - San Diego - Located in the beautiful gated complex "the Franciscan" Upper unit in Fashion Valley with urban feel. Property offers open concept living/ dining, balcony, one bedroom master suite, large walk in closet, spacious kitchen with plenty of storage. Near Mission Heights Park and University Of San Diego. Walking distance to shopping, dining and golf course. Community amenities include swimming pool, barbeque and gym.



Property Features:



- 800 Square Feet

- Washer & Dryer On Premises

- One assigned Parking Space

- Gated Complex

- Balcony



TENANT PAY UTILITIES- ELECTRICITY, CABLE, INTERNET



SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!



FOR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW PLEASE CONTACT AGENT - BIANCA CALIGURI AT 619-840-0282 OR EMAIL biancaccaliguri@gmail.com



Applications at adventmgmt.com



