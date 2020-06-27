Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6766 Mountain Top Ct
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6766 Mountain Top Ct
6766 Mountain Top Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6766 Mountain Top Court, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6766 Mountain Top Ct have any available units?
6766 Mountain Top Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6766 Mountain Top Ct have?
Some of 6766 Mountain Top Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6766 Mountain Top Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6766 Mountain Top Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6766 Mountain Top Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6766 Mountain Top Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6766 Mountain Top Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6766 Mountain Top Ct offers parking.
Does 6766 Mountain Top Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6766 Mountain Top Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6766 Mountain Top Ct have a pool?
No, 6766 Mountain Top Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6766 Mountain Top Ct have accessible units?
No, 6766 Mountain Top Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6766 Mountain Top Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6766 Mountain Top Ct has units with dishwashers.
