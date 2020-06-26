6736 Decanture

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vista Del Cerro 4 Bedroom Home For Lease - Highly sought-after Vista Del Cerro property w/ outstanding westerly views. Large living room / dining room combination features vaulted ceilings. Spacious family room w/ gas fireplace. Master suite w/ dual closets / dual sinks, & backyard access. Updates include dual-pane windows / doors, textured ceilings, & recessed lighting. Backyard offers panoramic westerly views & wonderful breezes. Will consider 6-9 month lease. Walk to highly rated Dailard Elementary School & beautiful Dailard Park. One small pet possible depending on size and breed with security deposit. For info or to see contact Agent/Owner Kerry at 702-401-9891.



(RLNE5181373)