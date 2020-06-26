All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

6736 Decanture

6736 Decanture Street · No Longer Available
Location

6736 Decanture Street, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vista Del Cerro 4 Bedroom Home For Lease - Highly sought-after Vista Del Cerro property w/ outstanding westerly views. Large living room / dining room combination features vaulted ceilings. Spacious family room w/ gas fireplace. Master suite w/ dual closets / dual sinks, & backyard access. Updates include dual-pane windows / doors, textured ceilings, & recessed lighting. Backyard offers panoramic westerly views & wonderful breezes. Will consider 6-9 month lease. Walk to highly rated Dailard Elementary School & beautiful Dailard Park. One small pet possible depending on size and breed with security deposit. For info or to see contact Agent/Owner Kerry at 702-401-9891.

(RLNE5181373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6736 Decanture have any available units?
6736 Decanture doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6736 Decanture currently offering any rent specials?
6736 Decanture is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6736 Decanture pet-friendly?
Yes, 6736 Decanture is pet friendly.
Does 6736 Decanture offer parking?
No, 6736 Decanture does not offer parking.
Does 6736 Decanture have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6736 Decanture does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6736 Decanture have a pool?
No, 6736 Decanture does not have a pool.
Does 6736 Decanture have accessible units?
No, 6736 Decanture does not have accessible units.
Does 6736 Decanture have units with dishwashers?
No, 6736 Decanture does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6736 Decanture have units with air conditioning?
No, 6736 Decanture does not have units with air conditioning.

