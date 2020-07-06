6727 Mohawk Street

Amenities
Welcome Home! Located walking distance to SDSU, tasty restaurants, great shopping & has public transit nearby. Features include remodeled kitchen with great island & stainless appliances. Also a master suite with an amazing travertine bath that boasts a glass shower, large tub, two sinks & a walk-in closet. Also enjoy refinished original wood floors, 2 tankless water heaters, AC, an upgraded electric panel, laundry room, & newer roof. Incredible yards with fruit trees, RV parking & a white picket fence!