6717 Friars Rd #68

6717 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108 Mission Valley West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
3 Bedroom Third Floor Condo for Rent in Mission Greens! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath third floor unit looks over the community pool and has new tile throughout. Granite countertops in the bathrooms. Very spacious kitchen and living room area with a patio. Another patio that overlooks the pool and comes with a BBQ. Washer dryer combo. Water and trash included.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
