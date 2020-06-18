6717 Friars Rd #68

Amenities

3 Bedroom Third Floor Condo for Rent in Mission Greens! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath third floor unit looks over the community pool and has new tile throughout. Granite countertops in the bathrooms. Very spacious kitchen and living room area with a patio. Another patio that overlooks the pool and comes with a BBQ. Washer dryer combo. Water and trash included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3384580)