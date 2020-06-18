All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6717 Friars Rd #68

6717 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

6717 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom Third Floor Condo for Rent in Mission Greens! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath third floor unit looks over the community pool and has new tile throughout. Granite countertops in the bathrooms. Very spacious kitchen and living room area with a patio. Another patio that overlooks the pool and comes with a BBQ. Washer dryer combo. Water and trash included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3384580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Friars Rd #68 have any available units?
6717 Friars Rd #68 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6717 Friars Rd #68 have?
Some of 6717 Friars Rd #68's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 Friars Rd #68 currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Friars Rd #68 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Friars Rd #68 pet-friendly?
No, 6717 Friars Rd #68 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6717 Friars Rd #68 offer parking?
No, 6717 Friars Rd #68 does not offer parking.
Does 6717 Friars Rd #68 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6717 Friars Rd #68 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Friars Rd #68 have a pool?
Yes, 6717 Friars Rd #68 has a pool.
Does 6717 Friars Rd #68 have accessible units?
No, 6717 Friars Rd #68 does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Friars Rd #68 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 Friars Rd #68 does not have units with dishwashers.
