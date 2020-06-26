All apartments in San Diego
6716 Tait
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

6716 Tait

6716 Tait Street · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Tait Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Tait have any available units?
6716 Tait doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Tait have?
Some of 6716 Tait's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Tait currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Tait is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Tait pet-friendly?
No, 6716 Tait is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6716 Tait offer parking?
No, 6716 Tait does not offer parking.
Does 6716 Tait have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6716 Tait offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Tait have a pool?
No, 6716 Tait does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Tait have accessible units?
No, 6716 Tait does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Tait have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Tait has units with dishwashers.
