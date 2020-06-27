All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 6 2019

6714 University Ave

6714 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6714 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 1 bedroom condo. Easy access to public transportation, Joan Kroc Center, shopping and freeways. Bottom floor with off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 University Ave have any available units?
6714 University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6714 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6714 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6714 University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6714 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6714 University Ave offers parking.
Does 6714 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 University Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 University Ave have a pool?
No, 6714 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6714 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 6714 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 University Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 University Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6714 University Ave has units with air conditioning.
