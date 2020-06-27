Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6714 University Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6714 University Ave
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:17 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6714 University Ave
6714 University Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6714 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 1 bedroom condo. Easy access to public transportation, Joan Kroc Center, shopping and freeways. Bottom floor with off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6714 University Ave have any available units?
6714 University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6714 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6714 University Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6714 University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6714 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6714 University Ave offers parking.
Does 6714 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 University Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 University Ave have a pool?
No, 6714 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6714 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 6714 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 University Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 University Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6714 University Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University