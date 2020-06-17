Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 670 Vista Santo Thomas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
670 Vista Santo Thomas
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:02 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
670 Vista Santo Thomas
670 Vista Santo Thomas
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
670 Vista Santo Thomas, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have any available units?
670 Vista Santo Thomas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have?
Some of 670 Vista Santo Thomas's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 670 Vista Santo Thomas currently offering any rent specials?
670 Vista Santo Thomas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Vista Santo Thomas pet-friendly?
No, 670 Vista Santo Thomas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas offer parking?
Yes, 670 Vista Santo Thomas offers parking.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 Vista Santo Thomas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have a pool?
No, 670 Vista Santo Thomas does not have a pool.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have accessible units?
No, 670 Vista Santo Thomas does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Vista Santo Thomas has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Albatross Apartments
4033 Albatross St
San Diego, CA 92103
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
East Village
North Park
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Mission Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University