Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:02 AM

670 Vista Santo Thomas

670 Vista Santo Thomas · No Longer Available
Location

670 Vista Santo Thomas, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have any available units?
670 Vista Santo Thomas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have?
Some of 670 Vista Santo Thomas's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Vista Santo Thomas currently offering any rent specials?
670 Vista Santo Thomas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Vista Santo Thomas pet-friendly?
No, 670 Vista Santo Thomas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas offer parking?
Yes, 670 Vista Santo Thomas offers parking.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 Vista Santo Thomas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have a pool?
No, 670 Vista Santo Thomas does not have a pool.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have accessible units?
No, 670 Vista Santo Thomas does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Vista Santo Thomas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Vista Santo Thomas has units with dishwashers.
