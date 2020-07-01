6675 Soltera Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

New Beautiful Spacious Home - Beautiful newer home featuring quartz counters and island with LED lighting, hi tech stainless steel appliances, 2nd floor balcony, pergola and backyard patio. Natural light, bright colors, built in speakers and recessed lighting with an open floor plan! This stunning home is near the village at pacific highlands ranch, Peets coffee and Trader Joes. Plenty of space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3 car garage. Large backyard patio with fire pit, enjoy the sun or shade under the pergola.



We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions. Pets will be considered on a case to case basis with additional deposit, limited to 1 per household.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5226664)