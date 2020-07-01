All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6675 Soltera Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6675 Soltera Vista
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

6675 Soltera Vista

6675 Solterra Vista Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6675 Solterra Vista Parkway, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
New Beautiful Spacious Home - Beautiful newer home featuring quartz counters and island with LED lighting, hi tech stainless steel appliances, 2nd floor balcony, pergola and backyard patio. Natural light, bright colors, built in speakers and recessed lighting with an open floor plan! This stunning home is near the village at pacific highlands ranch, Peets coffee and Trader Joes. Plenty of space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3 car garage. Large backyard patio with fire pit, enjoy the sun or shade under the pergola.

We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions. Pets will be considered on a case to case basis with additional deposit, limited to 1 per household.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5226664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6675 Soltera Vista have any available units?
6675 Soltera Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6675 Soltera Vista have?
Some of 6675 Soltera Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6675 Soltera Vista currently offering any rent specials?
6675 Soltera Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6675 Soltera Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 6675 Soltera Vista is pet friendly.
Does 6675 Soltera Vista offer parking?
Yes, 6675 Soltera Vista offers parking.
Does 6675 Soltera Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6675 Soltera Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6675 Soltera Vista have a pool?
Yes, 6675 Soltera Vista has a pool.
Does 6675 Soltera Vista have accessible units?
No, 6675 Soltera Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 6675 Soltera Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 6675 Soltera Vista does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University