6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S
6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S

6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive South, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S have any available units?
6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S have?
Some of 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S offers parking.
Does 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S have a pool?
Yes, 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S has a pool.
Does 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S have accessible units?
No, 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6671 La Jolla Scenic Drive S has units with dishwashers.
