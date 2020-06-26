All apartments in San Diego
6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5

6666 Beadnell Way · No Longer Available
Location

6666 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Beautiful 1B/1BA Condo w/ Reserved Parking, Private Patio & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Clairemont featuring 625 SF of living space. This nicely upgraded ground floor unit boasts:
-Perfect central location just down the road from shopping centers w/ Target, Vons & restaurants! Easy highway 805 access
-Spacious living room w/ wall A/C unit & access to large private patio!
-Dining area w/ ceiling fan
-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliance
-Bright bedroom w/ tons of closet space & full bathroom
-1 reserved parking space in gated parking lot right behind unit
-Heritage Park West community features swimming pool & laundry rooms!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1575
- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D on-site
- A/C: Yes, wall A/C unit
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t8HNT3sMmA
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont
- FLOORING: Laminate
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, private patio!
- YEAR BUILT: 1994

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: BBQ, patio furniture and patio storage chest
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5391840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 have any available units?
6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 have?
Some of 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6666 Beadnell Way Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.

