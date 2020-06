Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous Three Bedroom 2 Bath in Alta Vista! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Alta Vista. It sits as the front home on a duplex plot. It offers great privacy and great natural light throughout the entire home. It comes with wooden floors, lots of storage, two oversized bedrooms. This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to set up a viewing!



Please, no section 8 or Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4544908)