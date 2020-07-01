6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill

Hurry! Take advantage of $500 discount when you sign the lease before Jan 31st!!



Pleasant UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM, TOWNHOUSE on the peaceful San Carlos neighborhood in San Diego.



The airy and bright interior has large windows with shutters/blinds, a freshly-painted breakfast bar, brand-new carpet upstairs and in the stairs, laminated flooring, and tiled bathroom. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom is furnished with a vanity and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. There are coin-operated washer and dryer available located in the carport. The house has installed wall heating for climate control. The exterior has a BBQ grill in the patio with a table and chairs. Renters can also use the shared swimming pool and the small childrens park for free.



It comes with a 2-car attached carport.



Pets are allowed with no pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited on the property.



Water, trash, and the sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks include Tuxedo Park, Rancho Mission Canyon Park. and Dailard Park.



Bus lines:

115 El Cajon T.C. - SDSU T.C. - 0.9 mile



(RLNE5437250)