Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B

6626 Bell Bluff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6626 Bell Bluff Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Hurry! Take advantage of $500 discount when you sign the lease before Jan 31st!!

Pleasant UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOM, TOWNHOUSE on the peaceful San Carlos neighborhood in San Diego.

The airy and bright interior has large windows with shutters/blinds, a freshly-painted breakfast bar, brand-new carpet upstairs and in the stairs, laminated flooring, and tiled bathroom. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom is furnished with a vanity and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. There are coin-operated washer and dryer available located in the carport. The house has installed wall heating for climate control. The exterior has a BBQ grill in the patio with a table and chairs. Renters can also use the shared swimming pool and the small childrens park for free.

It comes with a 2-car attached carport.

Pets are allowed with no pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited on the property.

Water, trash, and the sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks include Tuxedo Park, Rancho Mission Canyon Park. and Dailard Park.

Bus lines:
115 El Cajon T.C. - SDSU T.C. - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5437250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B have any available units?
6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B offers parking.
Does 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B has a pool.
Does 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 Bell Bluff Avenue Unit B has units with dishwashers.

