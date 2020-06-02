All apartments in San Diego
6612 Reservoir Lane

Location

6612 Reservoir Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This luxury townhouse features a fantastic 2 story layout with a spacious 2300 square foot floor plan located within walking distance of SDSU, Alvarado Trolley station and local shopping and medical center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6612 Reservoir Lane have any available units?
6612 Reservoir Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6612 Reservoir Lane have?
Some of 6612 Reservoir Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6612 Reservoir Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6612 Reservoir Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 Reservoir Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6612 Reservoir Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6612 Reservoir Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6612 Reservoir Lane offers parking.
Does 6612 Reservoir Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6612 Reservoir Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 Reservoir Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6612 Reservoir Lane has a pool.
Does 6612 Reservoir Lane have accessible units?
No, 6612 Reservoir Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 Reservoir Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6612 Reservoir Lane has units with dishwashers.

