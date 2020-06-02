6612 Reservoir Lane, San Diego, CA 92115 College East
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This luxury townhouse features a fantastic 2 story layout with a spacious 2300 square foot floor plan located within walking distance of SDSU, Alvarado Trolley station and local shopping and medical center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6612 Reservoir Lane have any available units?
6612 Reservoir Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6612 Reservoir Lane have?
Some of 6612 Reservoir Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6612 Reservoir Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6612 Reservoir Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.