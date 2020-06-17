Rent Calculator
6612 Omega Dr
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6612 Omega Dr
6612 Omega Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
6612 Omega Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Military Welcome! - Clean Townhouse with garage
(RLNE4018964)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6612 Omega Dr have any available units?
6612 Omega Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6612 Omega Dr have?
Some of 6612 Omega Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6612 Omega Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6612 Omega Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 Omega Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6612 Omega Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6612 Omega Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6612 Omega Dr offers parking.
Does 6612 Omega Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6612 Omega Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 Omega Dr have a pool?
No, 6612 Omega Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6612 Omega Dr have accessible units?
No, 6612 Omega Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 Omega Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6612 Omega Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
