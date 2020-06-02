All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

657 Westbourne St

657 Westbourne Street · No Longer Available
Location

657 Westbourne Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Westbourne St have any available units?
657 Westbourne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Westbourne St have?
Some of 657 Westbourne St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Westbourne St currently offering any rent specials?
657 Westbourne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Westbourne St pet-friendly?
No, 657 Westbourne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 657 Westbourne St offer parking?
No, 657 Westbourne St does not offer parking.
Does 657 Westbourne St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 Westbourne St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Westbourne St have a pool?
No, 657 Westbourne St does not have a pool.
Does 657 Westbourne St have accessible units?
No, 657 Westbourne St does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Westbourne St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Westbourne St has units with dishwashers.
