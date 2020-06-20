All apartments in San Diego
6525 bullock
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:34 AM

6525 bullock

6525 Bullock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6525 Bullock Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 bullock have any available units?
6525 bullock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6525 bullock have?
Some of 6525 bullock's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 bullock currently offering any rent specials?
6525 bullock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 bullock pet-friendly?
No, 6525 bullock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6525 bullock offer parking?
Yes, 6525 bullock offers parking.
Does 6525 bullock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6525 bullock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 bullock have a pool?
No, 6525 bullock does not have a pool.
Does 6525 bullock have accessible units?
No, 6525 bullock does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 bullock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6525 bullock has units with dishwashers.
