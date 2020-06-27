Rent Calculator
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6462 Burgundy St
6462 Burgundy Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6462 Burgundy Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6462 Burgundy St have any available units?
6462 Burgundy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6462 Burgundy St currently offering any rent specials?
6462 Burgundy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6462 Burgundy St pet-friendly?
No, 6462 Burgundy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6462 Burgundy St offer parking?
No, 6462 Burgundy St does not offer parking.
Does 6462 Burgundy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6462 Burgundy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6462 Burgundy St have a pool?
No, 6462 Burgundy St does not have a pool.
Does 6462 Burgundy St have accessible units?
No, 6462 Burgundy St does not have accessible units.
Does 6462 Burgundy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6462 Burgundy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6462 Burgundy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6462 Burgundy St does not have units with air conditioning.
