San Diego, CA
6460 Montezuma Road
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

6460 Montezuma Road

6460 Montezuma Road · No Longer Available
San Diego
College East
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6460 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- 6 Bedrooms (2 Doubles 4 Singles)
- Upto8People
- 3 Bathrooms
- $5800/month ($725 per person)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6460 Montezuma Road have any available units?
6460 Montezuma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6460 Montezuma Road currently offering any rent specials?
6460 Montezuma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 Montezuma Road pet-friendly?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road offer parking?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not offer parking.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have a pool?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not have a pool.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have accessible units?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not have units with air conditioning.

