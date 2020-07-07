Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6460 Montezuma Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6460 Montezuma Road
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6460 Montezuma Road
6460 Montezuma Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6460 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- 6 Bedrooms (2 Doubles 4 Singles)
- Upto8People
- 3 Bathrooms
- $5800/month ($725 per person)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have any available units?
6460 Montezuma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6460 Montezuma Road currently offering any rent specials?
6460 Montezuma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 Montezuma Road pet-friendly?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road offer parking?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not offer parking.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have a pool?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not have a pool.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have accessible units?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6460 Montezuma Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6460 Montezuma Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University