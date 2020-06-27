645 Front St

Amenities
Beautifully updated 2Bd/2Bth condo in upscale Renaissance in amazing Marina District. Walk to Gaslamp Quarter, shops, restaurants. Enjoy breakfast from master bed balcony. Spa-like Bathrooms with beautiful marble & porcelain floors. Master bedroom with double vanities, walk-in shower & separate soaking tub, his/hers California closets. Large 2nd bedroom, large California closet & built-in office. Kitchen offers Stainless Steel Appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, granite countertops. See Supplemental!