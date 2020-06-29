Rent Calculator
6434 Caminito Estrellado
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM
6434 Caminito Estrellado
6434 Caminito Estrellado
·
No Longer Available
Location
6434 Caminito Estrellado, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6434 Caminito Estrellado have any available units?
6434 Caminito Estrellado doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6434 Caminito Estrellado currently offering any rent specials?
6434 Caminito Estrellado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 Caminito Estrellado pet-friendly?
No, 6434 Caminito Estrellado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6434 Caminito Estrellado offer parking?
No, 6434 Caminito Estrellado does not offer parking.
Does 6434 Caminito Estrellado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 Caminito Estrellado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 Caminito Estrellado have a pool?
Yes, 6434 Caminito Estrellado has a pool.
Does 6434 Caminito Estrellado have accessible units?
No, 6434 Caminito Estrellado does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 Caminito Estrellado have units with dishwashers?
No, 6434 Caminito Estrellado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6434 Caminito Estrellado have units with air conditioning?
No, 6434 Caminito Estrellado does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
